TOLEDO, Ohio — We hope you have joined our Super Fitness Weight Loss Challengers at home! And if you are exercising more, you may be feeling a few aches and pains that weren’t there before.

Host Kelly Heidbreder spoke with physicians at ProMedica to find out what you can do if you're experiencing these aches.

Here are your Doctor’s Orders if you are having some knee pain.

Patellofemoral pain syndrome is a common cause of knee pain, according to Dr. Erica Martin with ProMedica Physicians Family and Sports Medicine.

“It’s often called runner’s knee or sometimes jumper’s knee,” Martin said. “It happens when someone is trying to become active and trying to get going, but they overdo it.”

If there’s a particular activity causing excessive pain, Martin recommends stopping that activity and trying something else. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons also suggests using the RICE method, which stands for rest, ice, compression and elevation.

“Talk to your doctor. They may recommend physical therapy to get the muscles nice and strong and your knee feeling better,” Martin said. “They’ll aim to work to strengthen muscles of the leg, offload stress over the joint and keep the knee cap moving appropriately.”

