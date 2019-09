TOLEDO, Ohio —

OCTOBER

1 - ONLINE registration begins

22 - Live kick -off party at Alexis Road Super Fitness

31 - HALLOWEEN

30 - Champ Workout

NOVEMBER

5 - Extra credit workout

16 - Imagination Station challenge 6-8:30 a.m.

27 - Extra credit: Champ Workout

23 - Extra credit: Bowling Green Thanksgiving Parade

28 - THANKSGIVING - Dave's Turkey Chase

DECEMBER

3 - ProMedica Seminar 1, Super Fitness North

7 - Christmas Case Race, Alexis Road Super Fitness, 6:30-9 a.m.

12 - Extra credit: Help collect toys during the WTOL Downtown Gift Drop

18 - Champ workout (moved up a week because of Christmas)

25 - CHRISTMAS DAY

JANUARY

1 - NEW YEAR’S DAY

6 - First mandatory weigh-in and elimination

7 - Extra credit workout

11 - Total Body Challenge, Alexis Road Super Fitness, 6:30-9 a.m.

29 - Extra Credit Champ Workout

FEBRUARY

3 - Mandatory Weigh In

4 - ProMedica Seminar 2 - Super Fitness North, 5:30 p.m.

8 - Sky Zone Challenge, 6-9 a.m.

14 - VALENTINE’S DAY

26 - Extra Credit Champ Workout

MARCH

2 - Mandatory Weigh In

3 - Extra credit workout

7 - Super Fitness Extreme Fit Challenge, Super Fitness Alexis Road gym, 6-9 a.m.

25 - Extra credit Champ Workout

APRIL

6 - Mandatory Weigh In

7 - ProMedicaExtra Credit Seminar 3, Super Fitness North, 5:30 p.m.

12 - EASTER

18 - Firefighter Challenge, 6-9 a.m., Owens Community College Training Center

26 - GLASS CITY MARATHON

29 - Extra Credit Champ Workout

MAY

4 - FINAL WEIGH IN

5 - ProMedica Seminar 4, Super Fitness North, 5:30 p.m.

9 - Extreme Cardio Challenge, Ida High School Track, 6-9 a.m.

10 - MOTHER’S DAY

19 - LIVE FINALE - Super Fitness North, 5-7 p.m.

EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT SCHEDULE

Always wear your Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge shirt to the workout and check in at the front desk to be sure you get your extra credit points. One month is a group workout, the next month is a health seminar from our ProMedica Partners at Super Fitness.

GROUP WORKOUTS

Held the first Tuesday of every month

NOVEMBER 5, 2019

DECEMBER 3, 2019 Promedica Seminar 1

JANUARY 7, 2019

FEBRUARY 4, 2020 Promedica Seminar 2

MARCH 3, 2020

APRIL 7, 2020 Promedica Seminar 3

MAY 5, 2020 Promedica Seminar 4

North

8:30 a.m. Total Body Sculpt

9:30 a.m. Zumba

11 a.m. Aqua Fitness

6 p.m. Water Aerobics

6:30 p.m. Cardio Drumming

Reynolds

8:45 a.m. Yoga

10 a.m. Cardio Drumming

5 p.m. Total Body Extreme

6 p.m. Step/Sculpt

7-7:30 p.m. Bands & Core

7:30-8 p.m. Hatha Yoga

CHAMP WORKOUTS

Last Wednesday of each month

November 27, 2019

December 18, 2019 *** Changed because of Christmas Day

January 29, 2020

February 26, 2020

March 25, 2020

April 29, 2020