We are working with the physicians at ProMedica, and we want you to look out for some red flags for diabetes.

Here are your Doctor’s Orders.

"Prediabetes and diabetes are extremely common conditions,” says Erica Martin, MD, ProMedica Physicians Family and Sports Medicine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 84 million American adults have prediabetes and more than 30 million Americans have diabetes.

One way to determine if you have pre-diabetes or diabetes is by getting tested by your physician.

“An A1C test measures your blood sugar. Pre-diabetes is diagnosed with an A1C between 5.7 and 6.4, and at 6.5 or higher, you are considered diabetic,” Martin said.

There are many ways to manage diabetes, including lifestyle modifications, improving your diet, avoiding high sugar consumption, exercising, and taking prescribed medications.

