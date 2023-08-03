ProMedica Toledo Hospital ranked No. 1 in the area by U.S. News & World Report fourth year in a row

Mercy-St. Vincent and UTMC are also graded highly in multiple areas.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica Toledo Hospital was named the best in the Toledo area for the fourth consecutive year Thursday by U.S. News & World Report.

The publication's annual Best Hospitals list rankings combine services provided by ProMedica Toledo Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital and the ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.

“Being recognized as the best hospital in the Toledo area for the fourth year in a row is a testament to the expertise, passion and commitment of our physicians, nurses and staff,” Dawn Buskey, the president of ProMedica acute care, said in a press release. “Each and every day they strive to exceed expectations in providing high-quality care and improving health and well-being in our community.”

U.S. News & World Report ranks hospitals by evaluating data on nearly 5,000 facilities nationwide across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. A hospital's score is determined by multiple data categories and given one of three ratings: high performing, average or below average.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital was graded "high performing" in the following procedures and conditions:

aortic valve surgery

back surgery (spinal fusion)

heart attack

heart bypass surgery

heart failure

hip replacement

kidney failure

knee replacement

leukemia, lymphoma & myeloma

stroke

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center received "high performing" marks in four areas:

colon cancer surgery

prostate cancer surgery

heart failure

kidney failure

The University of Toledo Medical Center received "high performing" marks in two areas: heart failure and stroke.