ProMedica announces future closure of Goerlich Memory Center

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica has announced it will be closing the Goerlich Memory Center later this year, along with its Skilled Nursing Center and Rehabilitation in Sylvania.

The announcement comes after the company informed patients, workers, state and federal employees of its intentions to close the facility by August 31, 2023.

According to a press release, ProMedica will be working closely with patients to ensure a safe transfer, and will continue to make patient care a top priority.

"ProMedica is committed to assisting the affected employees through their transition. Our human resources department is working closely with them to provide support and help them explore other appropriate job openings within the health system,” said ProMedica.

