LIST | Where to get help with everyday stressors of life, wherever you live

TOLEDO, Ohio — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we have put together a list of resources sorted by state and county for easy access to help.
NATIONWIDE
- Teens - https://www.thetrevorproject.org/
- IM Alive - https://www.imalive.org/ (online chatting service vs. phone hotline)
- Man Therapy - https://mantherapy.org/
- National Institute of Mental Health - https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/index.shtml
STATEWIDE
OHIO
- Ohio Cares - https://ohiocares.ohio.gov/ResourceMap
- Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services - https://mha.ohio.gov/
- Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation - https://www.ohiospf.org/coalition/henry/
MICHIGAN
- Michigan Department of Health and Human Services - https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/0,5885,7-339-71550_2941_4868_4899---,00.html
- NAMI Michigan - https://namimi.org/
- Resources to Recover - https://www.rtor.org/directory/mental-health-michigan/
BY COUNTY (ALPHABETICAL)
DEFIANCE
- A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health, various programs: http://www.arenewedmindservices.org
- Deep Roots Wellness, a holistic approach to mental health, Defiance - www.matthollo.com
- Hope Alive Counseling, Defiance - http://www.hopealivecounseling.com
- Maumee Valley Guidance Center - maumeevalleyguidancecenter.org/
- National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) https://www.namifourcounty.org/four-county-behavioral-health-providers.html
ERIE
- Bayshore Counseling Services - http://bayshorecs.org/
- Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services - http://www.firelands.com/services/behavioral-health.aspx
- Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center - http://www.cleveland.va.gov/
- Mental Health & Recovery Board Erie & Ottawa Counties - https://www.mhrbeo.org/
FULTON
- Fulton County Health Center Behavioral Health - https://www.fultoncountyhealthcenter.org/services/behavioral-health/
- Maumee Valley Guidance Center - https://www.fultoncountyoh.com/1352/Maumee-Valley-Guidance-Center
HANCOCK
- ADAMHS - https://www.yourpathtohealth.org/
- A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health – www.arenewedmindservices.org
- Century Health Inc. - www.centuryhealth.net/
- Caughman Health Center - https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/locations/locations-details?&practice=10
- Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio - frcohio.com
- Focus Recovery and Wellness Center – www.focusrwc.org
- Hancock Helps - https://www.hancockhelps.org/?concern=mental_health&lvl1=1
- Lutheran Social Services - https://www.lssnwo.org/
- NAMI Hancock County - https://www.namihancockcounty.org/
HENRY
- The Center for Child and Family Advocacy, Inc. http://www.theccfa.org/
- Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition - http://4countysuicideprevention.org/news-events/
- Help Center, Henry County Hospital - www.henrycountyhospital.org/our-services/help-center
- Maumee Valley Guidance Center - http://maumeevalleyguidancecenter.org/
- Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio - http://www.rsnwo.org/
HURON
- Family Life Counseling and Psychiatric Services - https://www.flcps.com/places
- Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services of Huron County - firelands.com/services/behavioral-health.aspx
- Huron County Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS) Board - https://www.hcbmhas.org/resources
LUCAS
- A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health – www.arenewedmindservices.org
- Comprehensive Behavioral Health Services - comprehensivebehavioralhealth.com
- Good Grief of Northwest Ohio - goodgriefnwo.org
- Harbor Behavioral Health - https://harbor.org/
- Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio - https://www.lssnwo.org/
- Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County - https://www.hcbmhas.org/resources
- NAMI Greater Toledo - https://namitoledo.org/gethelp/
- Rescue Mental Health & Addiction Services - rescuemhs.com/
- Sophia Center - https://sophia.center/community-resources/
- Unison Behavioral Health Group - unisonbhg.org
- Zepf Center - https://www.zepfcenter.org/
OTTAWA
- Bayshore Counseling Services - http://bayshorecs.org/
- Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services - https://www.firelands.com/care-treatment/behavioral-health/
- Mental Health & Recovery Board Erie & Ottawa Counties - https://www.mhrbeo.org/
PAULDING
- Tri-County ADAMH Board (Mercer, Paulding & Van Wert Counties) - recoveryisbeautiful.org/paulding/
- Westwood Behavioral Healthcare Center, Inc. - www.westwoodbehavioralhealth.com/
PUTNAM
- The Mental Health, Alcohol & Drug Addiction Recovery Board of Putnam County - http://pathwaysputnam.org/ADAMHS/home.html
- Pathways Counseling Center, Inc. - pathwaysputnam.org
- Recovery is Beautiful - https://www.recoveryisbeautiful.org/putnam/
SANDUSKY
- Community Counseling Services - http://www.communitycounseling.info/
- Family Life Counseling and Psychiatric Services - https://www.flcps.com/places
- Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services of Sandusky County - firelands.com/services/behavioral-health.aspx
- Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio - www.lssnwo.org/
- Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties - http://mhrsbssw.org/
- NAMI - https://www.namissw.org/
SENECA
- Community Counseling Services - http://www.communitycounseling.info/
- Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services of Seneca County - mhrsbssw.org/
- Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties -http://mhrsbssw.org/
- NAMI - https://www.namissw.org/
- Tiffin Seneca Library - http://www.tiffinsenecalibrary.org/mental-health
WILLIAMS
- The Four County ADAMhs Board - fourcountyadamhs.com/
- Maumee Valley Guidance Center - maumeevalleyguidancecenter.org/
- Shalom Counseling and Mediation Center - https://shalomworks.org/
WOOD
- Behavioral Connections - behavioralconnections.org
- Lutheran Social Services - Wood County Office - lssnwo.org/
- Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board - wcadamh.org/
WYANDOT
- Community Counseling Services - http://www.communitycounseling.info/
- Family Life Counseling and Psychiatric Services - https://www.flcps.com/places
- Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services of Wyandot County - mhrsbssw.org/
- Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties - http://mhrsbssw.org/
- NAMI - https://www.namissw.org/
- Upper Sandusky Counseling & Life Coaching - http://www.upperpeaceandhealing.com/
LENAWEE
- Adrian Counseling and Psychiatric Clinic - https://www.adrianpsych.com/
- Catholic Charities - https://www.catholiccharitiesjlhc.org/individual-family-marital#Counseling
- Family Medical Center of Michigan - https://familymedicalmi.org/services/behavioral-health/
- Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority - https://www.lcmha.org/
- Masterpeace Counseling - https://www.mpccd.com/
MONROE
- Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan - https://ccsem.org/behavioral-health-counseling/
- Family Medical Center of Michigan - https://familymedicalmi.org/services/behavioral-health/
- Family Counseling Sheltering Services - http://www.fcssmc.org/sunrisehouse.php
- Monroe Community Mental Health Authority - https://www.monroecmha.org/
- ProMedica Behavioral Health - https://www.promedica.org/location/promedica-behavioral-health-monroe
VETERANS
INDIANA
- Fort Wayne Vet Center - www.vetcenter.va.gov/
- VA Northern Indiana Health Care System - www.northernindiana.va.gov/
MICHIGAN
- VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System - www.annarbor.va.gov/
OHIO
- Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation - https://www.ohiospf.org/military-veteran/
NORTHEAST/CENTRAL OHIO
- Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center - www.cleveland.va.gov/
- Mansfield Multi-Specialty Outpatient Clinic - http://www.cleveland.va.gov/locations/Mansfield.asp
- Marion Community Based Outpatient Clinic - www.columbus.va.gov/locations/Marion.asp
- Parma Vet Center - www.va.gov/directory/guide/facility.asp?ID=5447
NORTHWEST OHIO
- Toledo Community Based Outpatient Clinic - www.annarbor.va.gov/locations/toledo.asp
- Toledo Vet Center - va.gov/directory/guide/facility.asp?ID=5670