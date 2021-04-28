LIST | 8 great books to help you cope and find peace

And don't stress about the cost - all of these books can be accessed for free!

TOLEDO, Ohio — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we want to help you get a little boost through these self-help titles.

While you could purchase these titles many of them are available to you at your local library. Here are eight self-help reads you should consider checking out:

Becoming Super Woman by Nicole Lapin

Ebook available on Hoopla Digital

Book available through Wood County District Library and Birchard Public Library

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in 7 Weeks by Seth J. Gillihan PhD

Audiobook available on Hoopla Digital

Book available through Lucas County Public Library and Monroe County Library Systems

The Energy Bus by Jon Gordon

Audiobook available through Hoopla Digital, Toledo Lucas County Public Library and Monroe County Library Systems

Girl Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

Ebook & audiobook available on Hoopla Digital

Book available through Lucas County Library and Monroe County Library Systems

The Happiness Trap by Russ Harris

Ebook available through Toledo Lucas County Public Library

Book available through Wood Country District Library and Birchard Public Library

Let It Go by Peter Walsh

Audiobook available through Hoopla Digital and Monroe County Library Systems

10% Happier by Dan Harris

Audiobook available on Hoopla Digital

Book available through Toledo Lucas County Public Library and Monroe County Library Systems

13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don’t Do by Amy Morin