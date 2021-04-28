LIST | 8 great books to help you cope and find peace

TOLEDO, Ohio — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we want to help you get a little boost through these self-help titles.
While you could purchase these titles many of them are available to you at your local library. Here are eight self-help reads you should consider checking out:
Becoming Super Woman by Nicole Lapin
- Ebook available on Hoopla Digital
- Book available through Wood County District Library and Birchard Public Library
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in 7 Weeks by Seth J. Gillihan PhD
- Audiobook available on Hoopla Digital
- Book available through Lucas County Public Library and Monroe County Library Systems
The Energy Bus by Jon Gordon
- Audiobook available through Hoopla Digital, Toledo Lucas County Public Library and Monroe County Library Systems
Girl Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
- Ebook & audiobook available on Hoopla Digital
- Book available through Lucas County Library and Monroe County Library Systems
The Happiness Trap by Russ Harris
- Ebook available through Toledo Lucas County Public Library
- Book available through Wood Country District Library and Birchard Public Library
Let It Go by Peter Walsh
- Audiobook available through Hoopla Digital and Monroe County Library Systems
10% Happier by Dan Harris
- Audiobook available on Hoopla Digital
- Book available through Toledo Lucas County Public Library and Monroe County Library Systems
13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don’t Do by Amy Morin
- Ebook available on Hoopla Digital
- Audiobook available through Hoopla Digital and Monroe County Library Systems