LIST | 8 great books to help you cope and find peace

And don't stress about the cost - all of these books can be accessed for free!

TOLEDO, Ohio — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we want to help you get a little boost through these self-help titles.

While you could purchase these titles many of them are available to you at your local library. Here are eight self-help reads you should consider checking out:

Becoming Super Woman by Nicole Lapin

  • Ebook available on Hoopla Digital
  • Book available through Wood County District Library and Birchard Public Library

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in 7 Weeks by Seth J. Gillihan PhD

  • Audiobook available on Hoopla Digital
  • Book available through Lucas County Public Library and Monroe County Library Systems

The Energy Bus by Jon Gordon

  • Audiobook available through Hoopla Digital, Toledo Lucas County Public Library and Monroe County Library Systems

Girl Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

  • Ebook & audiobook available on Hoopla Digital
  • Book available through Lucas County Library and Monroe County Library Systems

The Happiness Trap by Russ Harris

  • Ebook available through Toledo Lucas County Public Library
  • Book available through Wood Country District Library and Birchard Public Library

Let It Go by Peter Walsh

  • Audiobook available through Hoopla Digital and Monroe County Library Systems

10% Happier by Dan Harris

  • Audiobook available on Hoopla Digital
  • Book available through Toledo Lucas County Public Library and Monroe County Library Systems

13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don’t Do by Amy Morin

  • Ebook available on Hoopla Digital
  • Audiobook available through Hoopla Digital and Monroe County Library Systems

