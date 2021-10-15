Wood County Health Department to release COVID-19 school transmission data every 2 weeks

Data shows masks and vaccinations reduce COVID-19 transmission in schools, according to Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, 47 Wood County students and five staff members have come down with COVID-19. They were exposed at the schools.

Nearly 75% of them were unvaccinated and unmasked.

Data indicate that staff and students 12 and older who were unmasked and unvaccinated were more than three times more likely to develop COVID-19 than those who wore masks or were vaccinated. Of those who were both unmasked and unvaccinated, one of every 30 who was exposed in school developed COVID.

“The data show that masks and vaccines are effective at reducing the spread of the virus in schools,” Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison said. “Last year, consistent application of comprehensive prevention measures including masks, distancing and quarantining of people who were exposed in schools resulted in virtually no transmission of COVID. These measures are especially important given the increased transmissibility of the delta variant.”

At the start of the school year, Wood County Health Department outlined the following prevention measures to minimize school transmission:

Wearing masks in schools

Maintaining as much distance as possible

Staying home when sick and testing for anyone who could have COVID

Identifying exposed individuals and staying home while at risk for becoming ill

Regularly washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, maximizing ventilation and cleaning and disinfecting.

“Our schools bring together students of all backgrounds and walks of life—students who themselves may be more at risk of serious illness, or who have family members who are more at risk,” Robison said. “We want to create an environment in our schools where everyone, including kids who have underlying conditions or at-risk family members, feels safe.”

Beginning next week, Wood County Health Department will publish data on school transmission every two weeks as part of its regular Thursday COVID-19 updates.

The Wood County Health Department welcomes all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and it accepts most third-party insurance. For more information, visit woodcountyhealth.org.