Ohio school report cards are out: See how your district did for 2020-21 in the state's abridged, no letter grade report

For the second year in a row, overall grades for districts and buildings were withheld due to the challenges facing every district caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes are in line with legislation passed earlier this year.

“While we do not have as much information as we normally would, schools and districts can use the data in this year’s report cards to guide decisions about where and how to focus time, efforts and resources that will best serve their students in the midst of pandemic-related challenges,” said Dr. Stephanie K. Siddens, interim state superintendent of public instruction. “The entire education community continues to model perseverance, dedication and resilience despite challenges that still exist both inside and outside the classroom. I commend districts and schools across the state for their commitment to innovation and creativity as they continue to ensure students, educators and staff are healthy, safe and successful every day.”