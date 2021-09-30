Substitute teachers in high demand as shortages grip school districts

Many school districts are facing daily shortages when it comes to having enough substitute teachers to cover classes.

OREGON, Ohio — Staffing shortages are hitting school districts hard in every category. Oregon City Schools even put out a call on social media to the community asking for help.

But a key position that many districts are facing a daily deficit is substitute teachers.

"Today I was in for two different teachers, but you do what you need to do," said Irwin Young, 78, who's been subbing for 12 years.

Longtime substitute teachers like Young are stepping up right now as districts like Oregon face daily shortages.

"The teachers are doing the best job they can," he said, "and unfortunately from time to time because of quarantining and covid, they can't be here sometimes."

Teresa Hart has been subbing for six years. But last year, she actually had to fill in full-time because of the need. And she worries about shortages keeping kids from staying in the classroom.

"Makes me worry the effect it's having on our kids on the students here in the district," she said. "They need the stability in the school. They need to be able to know their teacher is going to be here on a regular basis or if not a familiar face."

Young and Hart say the teachers always leave a lesson plan for you to follow, so it's not a difficult job to get the hang of it quickly. And if you have the patience for kids, you can make a real impact.

"Think of the difference you're going to make in a student's life," Hart added, "the impact you have being there and providing encouragement to them every day and being a stable figure in their lives."

If you're interested in being a substitute teacher, you'll need a bachelor's degree in any field and a substitute teaching license from the Ohio Department of Education.

For instructions and the license application, click here.