Toledo Public Schools reports most new COVID cases among large districts

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools reported the highest amount of new COVID-19 cases this week among the largest districts in Ohio.

The data, reported on Thursdays to the Ohio Department of Health, stacks up like this:

Toledo Public Schools - 153

Cleveland - 121

Columbus - 90

Cincinnati - 71

Akron - 30

Dayton - 20

On Friday, the following data was reported by the state:

CONFIRMED AND PROBABLE CASES IN OHIO: 1,490,451 total to date

CONSECUTIVE DAYS WITH FEWER NEW CASES REPORTED: 0

Oct. 12: 4,456 new cases, an increase of 1,520 from October 11

Oct. 13: 5,648 new cases, an increase of 1,192

Oct. 14: 5,143 new cases, a decrease of 505

Oct. 15: 4,937 new cases, a decrease of 206

7-DAY AVERAGE TESTING POSITIVITY RATE: 11.4%

Still more than double the CDC's recommended threshold of 5%

CONFIRMED AND PROBABLE NUMBER OF DEATHS: 23,327

NUMBER OF HOSPITALIZATIONS: 76,880

A decrease of 290 known hospitalizations in the last 24 hours

NUMBER OF PATIENTS CURRENTLY IN HOSPITAL: 3,157

A decrease of 69 known hospitalizations in the last 24 hours

NUMBER OF ICU ADMISSIONS: 9,801

21 new ICU admission reported in the last 24 hours



NUMBER OF PATIENTS CURRENTLY IN ICU: 924

An increase of 16 known ICU cases in the last 24 hours

CURRENT STATEWIDE ICU BED OCCUPANCY: 84.10%

NUMBER OF OHIOANS FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19: 5,956,542

An increase of 7,419 people in the last 24 hours

PERCENTAGE OF OHIOANS FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19: 50.96%

