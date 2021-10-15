x
Coronavirus

Toledo Public Schools reports most new COVID cases among large districts

The data is reported to the Ohio Department of Health every Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools reported the highest amount of new COVID-19 cases this week among the largest districts in Ohio.

The data, reported on Thursdays to the Ohio Department of Health, stacks up like this:

  • Toledo Public Schools - 153
  • Cleveland - 121
  • Columbus - 90
  • Cincinnati - 71
  • Akron - 30
  • Dayton - 20

On Friday, the following data was reported by the state:

CONFIRMED AND PROBABLE CASES IN OHIO: 1,490,451 total to date 

CONSECUTIVE DAYS WITH FEWER NEW CASES REPORTED: 0

  • Oct. 12: 4,456 new cases, an increase of 1,520 from October 11
  • Oct. 13: 5,648 new cases, an increase of 1,192
  • Oct. 14: 5,143 new cases, a decrease of 505
  • Oct. 15: 4,937 new cases, a decrease of 206

7-DAY AVERAGE TESTING POSITIVITY RATE: 11.4%

  • Still more than double the CDC's recommended threshold of 5%

CONFIRMED AND PROBABLE NUMBER OF DEATHS: 23,327

NUMBER OF HOSPITALIZATIONS: 76,880

  • A decrease of 290 known hospitalizations in the last 24 hours

NUMBER OF PATIENTS CURRENTLY IN HOSPITAL: 3,157

  • A decrease of 69 known hospitalizations in the last 24 hours

NUMBER OF ICU ADMISSIONS: 9,801

  • 21 new ICU admission reported in the last 24 hours

NUMBER OF PATIENTS CURRENTLY IN ICU: 924

  • An increase of 16 known ICU cases in the last 24 hours

CURRENT STATEWIDE ICU BED OCCUPANCY: 84.10%

NUMBER OF OHIOANS FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-195,956,542

  • An increase of 7,419 people in the last 24 hours

PERCENTAGE OF OHIOANS FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19: 50.96%

  • Experts estimate a rate of 70%-85% is needed to achieve effective herd immunity


