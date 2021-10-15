Toledo Public Schools reports most new COVID cases among large districts

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools reported the highest amount of new COVID-19 cases this week among the largest districts in Ohio.
The data, reported on Thursdays to the Ohio Department of Health, stacks up like this:
- Toledo Public Schools - 153
- Cleveland - 121
- Columbus - 90
- Cincinnati - 71
- Akron - 30
- Dayton - 20
On Friday, the following data was reported by the state:
CONFIRMED AND PROBABLE CASES IN OHIO: 1,490,451 total to date
CONSECUTIVE DAYS WITH FEWER NEW CASES REPORTED: 0
- Oct. 12: 4,456 new cases, an increase of 1,520 from October 11
- Oct. 13: 5,648 new cases, an increase of 1,192
- Oct. 14: 5,143 new cases, a decrease of 505
- Oct. 15: 4,937 new cases, a decrease of 206
7-DAY AVERAGE TESTING POSITIVITY RATE: 11.4%
- Still more than double the CDC's recommended threshold of 5%
CONFIRMED AND PROBABLE NUMBER OF DEATHS: 23,327
NUMBER OF HOSPITALIZATIONS: 76,880
- A decrease of 290 known hospitalizations in the last 24 hours
NUMBER OF PATIENTS CURRENTLY IN HOSPITAL: 3,157
- A decrease of 69 known hospitalizations in the last 24 hours
NUMBER OF ICU ADMISSIONS: 9,801
- 21 new ICU admission reported in the last 24 hours
NUMBER OF PATIENTS CURRENTLY IN ICU: 924
- An increase of 16 known ICU cases in the last 24 hours
CURRENT STATEWIDE ICU BED OCCUPANCY: 84.10%
NUMBER OF OHIOANS FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19: 5,956,542
- An increase of 7,419 people in the last 24 hours
PERCENTAGE OF OHIOANS FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19: 50.96%
- Experts estimate a rate of 70%-85% is needed to achieve effective herd immunity