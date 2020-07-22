Wood County case numbers still rising; health official attributes it to pr

Rising numbers are not necessarily tied to certain businesses. Rather, the spike in cases is partially attributed to private gatherings over the past few weeks.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Case numbers in Wood County continue to jump by the dozen, despite the county being under a mask mandate for almost two weeks now.

"We probably hit our highest numbers on Sunday, I think we had one of the highest that we had when we came in on Monday of those reports," Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey said.

Batey said numbers are not necessarily tied to certain businesses. Rather, the spike in cases is partially attributed to private gatherings over the past few weeks.

"I think we're seeing people do a better job out in public when they're going out to the grocery store and things like that. But when we're around our family and friends we maybe let our guard down a little bit," Batey said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine echoed this at a press conference on Wednesday. He said those wearing a mask in public, particularly in red counties, is helping slow the spread.

"I want to thank everyone in our red counties again for wearing the mask, it is making a difference," DeWine said.

Health officials in Wood County are asking anyone with symptoms who gets tested for COVID-19 to not interact with others while awaiting results.

"The labs can only work so fast to process those tests, so the more they get in any one day the longer it takes to get those results back," DeWine said.

While there are no set testing sites in Wood County right now, Batey is hoping for more opportunities to come up soon.