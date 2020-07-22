Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides new information on the state's response to COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to hold another 2 p.m. press conference on Wednesday, with new information on how his administration his handling the coronavirus pandemic.

STATEWIDE MASK ORDER

DeWine said that the jury is out, the verdict is in: masks work.

"If all of us would put on a mask in the next four to six weeks, we could drive this pandemic into the ground," DeWine said.

DeWine said that reports show the counties at Level 3 in the state's new coronavirus advisory system have seen an increase in mask use, which makes sense as once counties hit that level a mask mandate has historically gone into effect.

Preliminary data indicates that the rate of spread in these counties has slowed, DeWine said. He said his team believes, in part, that this is due to the fact that more people are wearing masks in these areas.

Therefore, a mask order has been issued for all Ohio counties, going into effect Thursday at 6 p.m

WHAT TO KNOW

Masks should be worn in the following circumstances:

In any indoor location that is not a residence

When you are outdoors and unable to keep six feet of distance from people who aren't members of your household

While waiting for or riding/driving in shared transit like a bus, taxi, rideshare, etc.

Exemptions include:

Children under 10 (medical experts say that masks are NOT to be worn by infants)

Anyone who has a medical condition or disability that makes it unsafe to wear a mask

Anyone who needs to communicate with someone with a disability (i.e. someone who uses lipreading)

While exercising or playing sports

Those who officiate at religious services, including anyone who is speaking at a religious service when a mask would impede what they are trying to do.

Those who are actively involved in public safety

Those who are actively eating or drinking

"Wearing a mask is going to make a difference. It will make a difference in what our fall looks like. What we do between now and the next several weeks will determine what our fall is like," DeWine said. "We all want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports, we want to see a lot of different things. We want to see more opportunities in the fall and to do that it's just very important that all Ohioans wear a mask."

PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY MAP

DeWine said that while the situation is starting to improve in some of the counties at Level 3 (red) there are a number of other counties that will likely be moved up into that category this week.

Additionally, a number of tweaks are on the way to the new system.

The early warning system advises Ohioans when spread of the virus is increasing in their county based on seven different indicators. The system was designed to be refined over time, DeWine said.

In the next few weeks, his team will be adding indicators related to testing as more localized testing data becomes available. Another indicator in the works is related to known contacts spreading the virus when such local data is made available.

Beginning with this week's updated color map, DeWine's team is making an enhancement to the ICU indicator. Currently, the indicator is triggered when a region's ICU capacity exceeds 80% of normal capacity. This indicator will be enhanced to address concerns in the event ICU levels increase for reasons other than COVID.

Starting Thursday, the indicator will be triggered if the region's ICU capacity exceeds 80% of normal capacity and if the 20% of the region's capacity is being used by COVID-19 positive patients.

The map will not be updated until all data is in on Thursday.

TRAVEL ADVISORY

A few weeks ago, Ohioans were made aware of a group of 45 students who traveled to Myrtle Beach together from Belmont County. Sixteen people initially tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, DeWine said that 28 of those travelers have tested positive.

"This situation is not unique," DeWine said.

Leaders from multiple health departments are tracing cases in relation to out-of-state travel. Trips to states where there are high positivity rates, such as South Carolina and Florida, are leading to outbreaks in the state of Ohio, DeWine said.

The governor announced a travel advisory on Wednesday, not an order, for all individuals coming into Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher. He recommended that those individuals self-quarantine for 14 days

If you’re traveling from one of these yellow states, DeWine said, should self-quarantine at home or in a hotel. This applies to those who live in Ohio and those traveling into Ohio from these states, whether they are traveling for businesses or vacationing.

The list of states will be updated weekly and is based on a seven-day rolling average.

COUNTY FAIRS

DeWine said he spoke to fair board members across the state Wednesday morning.

He said the goal was, and still is, to give kids an outlet who participate in 4-H and junior fairs. In spite of the pandemic, DeWine said, he wanted to preserve this.

Unfortunately, he said some fairs have not been following the health and safety guidelines issued by the state.

An outbreak of 19 cases has been traced back to a county fair.

"We want fairs to continue, but I spoke with county fair managers today and expressed that they must follow the rules," DeWine said.

He said the rules allow people to be as safe as they can, and with the new statewide mask order, masks will be required when there is a large number of people in attendance and attendees are unable to stay six feet apart.

HOUSE SPEAKER LARRY HOUSEHOLDER

DeWine's press conference held on Wednesday was initially scheduled for Tuesday, but was postponed after Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested and accused in what one US attorney called "probably the largest bribery case ever in Ohio."

"I am deeply concerned about the allegations of wrongdoing in the issued today by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," DeWine said in a statement issued on Tuesday. "Every American has the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Because of the nature of these charges, it will be impossible for Speaker Householder to effectively lead the Ohio House of Representatives; therefore, I am calling on Speaker Householder to resign immediately. This is a sad day for Ohio."

It is unclear if DeWine will be addressing these allegations on Wednesday.