Wood County Health Department creates 'on-call' list for COVID-19 vaccine | How you can sign up

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Health Department is building an on-call list for the COVID-19 vaccine, leaders announced Friday.

The list will be used to arrange last-minute appointments in situations like an appointment no-show or if more doses become available on short notice.

In order to be placed on the on-call list, you must be eligible to receive the vaccine during Phase 1B.

To clarify, this is an on-call list, not a waiting list. Those who do sign up to be on the on-call list should continue pursuing a scheduled appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. Health leaders said that on-call opportunities are rare, and it may be a long time before you are contacted to receive your vaccine through that list.

The Wood County Health Department posts updated information on appointments for the following week, each Friday at noon. Plus, other providers may make information available through their own websites.

Wood County Health Department is not conducting advance registration or a waiting list for COVID-19 vaccines, but we are building an on-call list.

The on-call list will help the health department determine how much of the 1B population has already been served.

People on the on-call list will be notified of vaccine opportunities as Phase 1B of vaccine distribution winds down.