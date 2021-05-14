Toledo Public Schools holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at district high schools

The district is holding walk-in clinics for anyone 16 and older to make it easier for students, family and community members to get the shot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you live in the Toledo Public Schools district you have a chance to get vaccinated all week and clinics are open to anyone 16 and older.

Toledo Public Schools will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at their high schools to make it easier for students and their families to get the shot.

"We really wanted to be able to reach out to our 16- and 17-year-olds and provide that opportunity for them to be able to be vaccinated. (We'll be) making it as convenient as possible for those students," TPS' Health Services Coordinator Ann Cipriani said.

Getting students vaccinated is a big reason why the district is holding clinics at the high schools.

Plus, TPS is using the Pfizer vaccine and there's only a limited number of weeks to get the second dose before the school year is over.

"We wanted to make sure for that second dose that they are here with us so we don't have to track them down in the summer to come down and get that second dose," she said.

Community members are also urged to go to the clinics if they haven't gotten vaccinated yet.

"It's not always easy to get to a distant site and we feel like bringing to it more centralized locations, like to our high schools. That makes it more readily available to many more folks in our community," Cipriani said.

The district says the response from the community has been positive, but they don't have numbers yet of how many people have gotten vaccinated.

All clinics are walk-in, with no appointment is needed. You can find information on when and what to bring here.

The clinics will be held at the following TPS high schools: