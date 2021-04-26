Lucas County to resume Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine distribution

The single-shot vaccine was paused for nearly two weeks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday will be the first opportunity in Lucas County for individuals to get the single-dose Johnson& Johnson COVID-19 vaccine since a temporary pause nearly two weeks ago.

Health officials say they are not sure how many people will have confidence in this vaccine as they start up again. The Lucas County Rec Center will offer appointment-based and walk-in clinics on Friday and Saturday where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.

"All the vaccines we have are safe," Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said. "The issue we have with Johnson & Johnson is there is a very remote possibility of coming down with the side effects and the symptoms to actually come offline."

If you have NOT received your #COVID19Vaccine yet... would you be okay getting the Johnson & Johnson shot? — Amy Steigerwald (@AmySteigerwald) April 26, 2021

Roughly 8 million people received the Johnson and Johnson shot before it got put on a temporary hold. Officials uncovered 15 cases nationwide of a highly unusual type of blood clot -- all in women under 50.

In Lucas county one person reacted to the point where they needed to go to the emergency room, but were later released.