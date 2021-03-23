Ohioans 16 and older now eligible to be vaccinated if appointments are available

Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner says all its appointments are filled but it will open up new appointments on Thursday.

All Ohioans who are 16 and older are now able to get the vaccine if a provider has an open slot.

Governor Mike DeWine says although there is a great demand in some places, others are having a hard time filling appointments.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski, says in Lucas County, the COVID-19 vaccine is in high demand.

"I think it's population. I think it's desire. We border multiple different counties, and easy access. So I think a couple reasons there," said Zgodzinski.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is currently fully booked with appointments this week.

On Thursday, it will have new openings for people 16 and older who want to be vaccinated next week.

"We're really encouraging folks to visit their local health department website. That really is the main point of information. You'll be able to find all the points of access there for registering for the vaccinations. That's the centralized location where we're sending people. Especially folks that are tech savvy," said Jill Bunge, the Senior Director of Community Impact with United Way of Greater Toledo.

The United Way of Greater Toledo is there for people who aren't great with technology.

You can call 2-1-1 if there is a language barrier or if you're having a hard time registering.

"We're working with the health departments across three counties. In Ottawa, Lucas and Wood, which is our footprint. And we have the information that's accessible on the health department's website. We're staying up to date about any new information that's released," said Bunge.

Meanwhile, the Community Care Free Medical Clinic, which targets minorities, is already taking appointments. To schedule one, you can call 419-318-2191.

Both the health department and United Way say the best way to find one is to continually check providers' websites.

"Our website, state website, know if all of our slots are booked, you can look in Wood County, Ottawa. Again, that's how the governor kinda designed this is to be able to go any place you want to to get your vaccine," said Zgodzinski.

That is, if there are vaccines available. You can visit the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department website here.