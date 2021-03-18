Lucas County health department to update on plans for next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The county releases new vaccine appointments on Thursdays at 6 p.m. Starting Friday, Ohioans 40 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In a matter of weeks, many more Ohioans will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, as Gov. Mike DeWine announced earlier this week that availability will be extended to residents ages 16 and older by March 29.

In addition, starting March 19, all Ohioans who are 40 years old or older plus those who have cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease or are obese can start making their vaccination appointments.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will address these new developments, plus give insight into how the county's vaccinations have progressed, during a news conference today at 11 a.m. You can watch the briefing on the WTOL 11 website, YouTube, Facebook and on our free app, which can be downloaded here.

The next phases to roll out are termed Phase 2C (Ohioans who are 40+ years old) and Phase 1E (people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease, obesity).

The health department has this link on its website where people in the appropriate age groups can click to begin the process to obtain a vaccination. Appointment sign-ups for next week in the county open up at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Even if it's not your age group's time, you can go on the health department website - https://lucascountyhealth.com/ - and fill out the initial "I'm interested" questionnaire. You will then be contacted when it comes time for them to sign up for an actual time.