Lucas County superintendents receive COVID-19 vaccine

MAUMEE, Ohio — After almost a year of navigating in-person, virtual, and hybrid learning, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Lucas County schools.

One by one, local superintendents received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'm excited about what this will do for everybody!" said Matt Geha, superintendent of Springfield Local Schools. Geha was one of many leaders who received his first dose Wednesday.

"Obviously a long time coming. An event like this just isn't about today," said Father Jeff Rose with St. Francis de Sales.

Superintendents are just the first of more than 8,000 K-12 teachers and staff that will be vaccinated this weekend. Friday and Saturday mass vaccination clinics will be held at the University of Toledo for all Lucas County educators.

"What we're doing here in Lucas County should be the model across the state. It is organized. we're going to push through 8,000 people in two days," added Hal Gregory, superintendent at Oregon City Schools.

While those who got their shot today agreed they would much rather give it to someone who needs it more, they hope they will serve as an example for trusting this vaccine.

"There are a lot of individuals who are falling ill and who have died from the coronavirus. So I began to ask myself what are the outcomes if I get a vaccination, rather what would happen if I don't get a vaccination?" said Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant.

School leaders noted that all their staff members who wanted the vaccine were able to get an appointment on either Friday or Saturday. Those who were not able to get an appointment or who had other plans are being put on a standby list and will be contacted as more doses become available.