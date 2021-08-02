Lucas County teachers, school staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine this weekend

In Ohio, it's week two of K-12 school staff vaccinations, but in Lucas County, those employees won't get their shots until Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Teachers and school staff in Lucas County are set to receive their COVID-19 shots this week.

Leaders with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced they would hold a mass vaccination event Friday and Saturday.

Health commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said those interested and eligible should have gotten an email from their district. The link to sign up closed Monday at 5 p.m.

"Those aren't open spots right now, because again, those lists were provided by the schools. Individuals have got to sign up through their schools to be able to get to that link," Zgodzinski said.

The health department is aiming to get 8,000 teachers and staff at K-12 schools vaccinated in two days.

Since this is a large number of people to get through in a short time frame, Zgodzinski said they have to be organized with the process.

"They are actually already scheduled. So, you have a scheduled spot and you have time frame that you have to be there. It's pretty regimented," he said.

Over the weekend, The VProject tweeted that more than 6,000 teachers and school staff have signed up to get vaccinated, leaving about 3,000 spots open.

The health commissioner said those doses won't go to waste.

"Any extra doses we're allowed to use for the 1B group, so we'll be looking at how this all pans out. Again, it's a win for the community. Either the K-12 individuals are going to be vaccinated or we're going to get to the 1B group," he said.