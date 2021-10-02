Fulton Co. school districts preparing to get COVID-19 vaccine in 4th week of state rollout

Fulton County school employees are in the final week of the vaccine rollout. Which means they have to wait two more weeks to get their shots, but they're preparing.

SWANTON, Ohio — Teachers and school staff in Fulton County are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines starting Feb. 22.

The superintendent at Swanton Local School District, Chris Lake, says they're preparing now by trying to coordinate one day where all the school districts in the county can get vaccinated.

"We are closing in on narrowing down a date with our health department, it's going to be toward the end of the month here," he said.

Similar to Lucas and Wood County, mass vaccination is seeming like the best option.

The superintendent says the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Wauseon has a mass vaccination site already up and running.

"That's going to be the easiest way to get everybody done in a timely manner. If we tried to do it where we wanted them to come to each individual school district, it would take longer and it might push us deeper into March," Lake said.

Since August, the Swanton school district has been in-person, five days a week.

A vaccine wouldn't change the learning environment, but Lake says a majority staff are anxious to get it.

"It's just for peace of mind. Obviously, the pandemic continues to linger. You still see cases going up, going down, and I think people want to get to the point where they can at least feel comfortable again," he said.