Bowling Green City Schools returning to hybrid model after nearly a year of remote learning

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green City Schools students will make their return back to the classroom for the first time this school year on Feb. 23.

Superintendent Francis Scruci says he feels confident about going back in a hybrid model.

"One of the things that helped make this decision for the board to go back is obviously the vaccinations to be available to school personnel," Scruci said.

Aside from the vaccine, active COVID-19 cases in the district's area have dropped to some of the lowest numbers seen in months.

District teachers and employees are scheduled to get their first shot in mass vaccination clinics on Feb. 19 and 20.

"We'll have nearly 400 employees that will be vaccinated on the 19th. I would say that's somewhere around 85 to 86% range," he said.

District leaders believe the best way to educate their students is face-to-face learning, but they didn't want to sacrifice that until it was safe.

Scruci says he's encouraged by the county's COVID-19 trends to make the transition.

After being remote for nearly a year, he knows moving to hybrid will also take some adjusting.

"An obstacle will be getting kids and families, as well as teachers, into a groove of this new step for us," Scruci said.

He says no matter what decision the district made, not everyone would be happy.