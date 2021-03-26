How to make a COVID vaccine appointment at Walmart stores in Ohio

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination? Appointments may be available at the Walmart store near you.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on March 25, 2021.

If you're trying to find an appointment, Walmart is among the many locations giving shots throughout the state of Ohio. You can check to see if a COVID vaccine appointment is available at a Walmart store near you by clicking HERE.

"Our pharmacists (and pharmacy technicians in some states) give millions of shots a year, and they are trained under strict, up-to-date guidelines to be able to administer vaccines," Walmart officials said in a statement.

As of March 19, Walmart said they are giving vaccines in 45 states and jurisdictions in nearly 3,000 locations.

"We’re also actively educating our associates and customers, so they feel confident about getting the vaccine as early as they’re eligible," the company said. "We are not requiring associates to get the COVID-19 vaccine, nor are we providing incentives for getting vaccinated at this time."

Gov. DeWine's decision to open vaccinations to people ages 16 and older comes weeks ahead of the May 1 eligibility goal established by President Joe Biden.