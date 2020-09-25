Over 50 Tecumseh West students, staff to quarantine after positive student COVID-19 test; building closed until Oct. 6

Contract tracing resulted in quarantine protocol for over 50 students and teachers. The school building is now closed. West students will be remote until Oct. 6.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Tecumseh Public Schools announced their second positive case of COVID-19 among students this week, this time at Tecumseh West.

Working with the Lenawee Health Department, officials were able to determine over 50 students and an unspecified number of teachers were considered "close contacts" to the second COVID-19 positive student. Following guidance, those students and staff will quarantine to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Rick Hilderley posted a statement to Facebook after the case was announced, saying that he had made the decision to close the West school building for the duration of the quarantine due to the large number of quarantined individuals. All students will be on the district's distance learning model until Oct. 6.

After Oct. 6, students and staff will be allowed to return to the building.

In the post, Hilderley also said that the 8th grade football program has been shut down until Oct. 6.

According to district protocol, once a student is reported positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing determines "close contacts", the families of students who need to quarantine are contacted first. Then, the district communicates with staff before posting information to all families.