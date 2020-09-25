Central Catholic student tests positive for COVID-19, game against Whitmer canceled

Central Catholic High School announced a student has tested positive for COVID-19. Friday night's football game against Whitmer has been canceled.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Central Catholic High School announced a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of this, Friday's football game between Central Catholic and Whitmer has been canceled. Saturday morning's JV and Freshman games will also be canceled.

Central Catholic said they're working through protocols with the Lucas County Health Department.

BREAKING: Central Catholic announced that they’ve had a student test positive for COVID-19. They’re working through the protocols with the Lucas County Health Department.



Because of that, the Central Catholic vs. Whitmer football game has been canceled for tonight. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) September 25, 2020

In a statement sent to families, Central Catholic says the student has mild symptoms and is isolating at home; the school believes the student was likely exposed at their home.

The school says all CCHS students and staff who were in close contact with the student have been contacted and asked to quarantine. The school is able to stay open at this time.

This is the school's first COVID-19 case since starting school on Aug. 24.

In a statement, Whitmer said the 2020 Homecoming Queen will still be crowed in Whitmer Stadium at 7 p.m. The band will also preform. Anyone with a ticket is welcome to attend, and all tickets will be automatically reimbursed.