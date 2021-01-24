State's largest teachers unions say schools shouldn't open until it is safe to do so

A joint statement says Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is using vaccinations as a bargaining chip to get schools to reopen by March 1.

OHIO, USA — The largest teacher's unions in the state are responding after governor Mike DeWine announced that 96% of public school districts in Ohio have signed a form committing to in person learning by March 1.

The unions, including the Toledo Federation of Teachers, say in a joint statement that Gov. Mike DeWine is using vaccines as a bargaining chip to open schools by March 1st.

The statement says teachers, students, families and cities “will face dire consequences if schools are pressured to reopen before it is safe to do so.”

They go on to say the pace of the vaccine rollout won't guarantee that teachers will be vaccinated by the March 1 deadline.