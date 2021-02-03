Sandusky County health leaders prepare for Phase 1C, Phase 2 of vaccine distribution | What you need to know

DeWine announced which Ohioans would qualify under the new phases of vaccination on Monday.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Sandusky County Public Health, The Bellevue Hospital, and ProMedica Memorial Hospital will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to Ohioans who qualify under Phase 1C and Phase 2 beginning Tuesday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced which Ohioans would qualify under Phase 1C of vaccination on Monday, including those with certain medical conditions and a variety of occupations.

Phase 2 of vaccination, DeWine said, will begin with Ohioans 60 and older.

Although Sandusky health leaders announced they will begin offering vaccinations to these groups on Tuesday, DeWine said eligibility under these two new phases won't technically begin until Thursday, March 4.

Here's a look at who will qualify this week:

MEDICAL CONDITIONS

DeWine said the following medical conditions would qualify under Phase 1C:

Those with Type 1 diabetes

Those who are pregnant

Those who have bone marrow transplants

Those with ALS

OCCUPATIONS

Those working in the following industries qualify for vaccination under Phase 1C:

Childcare Services

Funeral Services

Law enforcement and corrections officers

OHIOANS 60+

On Thursday, Ohioans 60 and older will qualify for the vaccine.

Eventually, the age will lower to include those 55 and older and then once more to include those 50 and above. However, it is unclear when those age groups will be eligible.

SANDUSKY COUNTY VACCINE PROVIDERS

Sandusky County Public Health: 2000 Countryside Drive, Fremont, OH 43420

The Bellevue Hospital: 1400 W. Main Street, Bellevue, OH 44811

ProMedica Memorial Hospital: 715 S. Taft Avenue, Fremont, OH 43420

Pre-registration is required to get the vaccine. To pre-register for a shot at any of the above locations, visit any of the following websites:

Sandusky County Public Health: www.scpublichealth.com

The Bellevue Hospital: www.bellevuehospital.com

ProMedica Memorial Hospital: www.ProMedica.org

If you do not have access to or feel comfortable pre-registering online, you can contact United Way First Call for Help at 419-334-2720 or GLCAP Senior Center at 419-334-8181 for help with the pre-registration process.

You will be contacted to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment by Sandusky County Public Health, The Bellevue Hospital, or ProMedica Memorial Hospital. Walk-in appointments are currently not available.

Sandusky County vaccine providers will either have the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Because vaccination distribution is subject to the availability of doses and vaccine type provided by the state, Sandusky County health leaders say there is no guarantee which type of vaccine will be given each week. Scheduling will not be based on preferred vaccine type.

Health leaders in the county also said Tuesday that the state of Ohio will be unveiling a new scheduling system in the near future, meaning the registration process could eventually change.

To stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccine information and the registration process, visit Sandusky County Public Health’s website here.