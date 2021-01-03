Wood County encouraging homebound seniors to get COVID vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Health Department and Wood County Committee on Aging are partnering to get homebound seniors signed up for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Being homebound means a person does not leave their home without the assistance from others. Anyone who feels meets this definition is encouraged to contact the Committee on Aging at 1-800-367-4935 to make arrangements to be vaccinated at home.
People eligible to be vaccinated right now include those 65 and older, and younger people with specific, early childhood health conditions carried into adulthood. A full list is available at vaccine.woodcountyhealth.org.