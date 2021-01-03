Wood County encouraging homebound seniors to get COVID vaccine

Qualifying seniors can schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at home.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Health Department and Wood County Committee on Aging are partnering to get homebound seniors signed up for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Being homebound means a person does not leave their home without the assistance from others. Anyone who feels meets this definition is encouraged to contact the Committee on Aging at 1-800-367-4935 to make arrangements to be vaccinated at home.