Sandusky bar cited for COVID-19 violations for second time in 8 months

Amirah's Turn was cited in August 2020 for improper conduct – disorderly activity.

Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited ‘Amirah’s Turn’, formerly known as the Dog House in Sandusky bar, on Friday night.

Agents issued another COVID-19 citation for the bar.

The citation, for improper conduct – disorderly conduct - is the second one in eight months for Amirah’s Turn.

Agents say they entered the bar around 10 p.m. where they witnessed patrons closely congregated, with little to no social distancing measures being observed or physical barriers in place.

Amirah’s Turn was previously cited in August of last year.

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission ruled on that case in November, finding the bar in violation.

The Sandusky Police Department says it has had ongoing issues with the bar, even having to cite the bar manager in the past for disorderly conduct.

The bar will go before the Ohio Liquor Commission at a later date.