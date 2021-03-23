x
Local bars face fines or suspensions for violating COVID health orders

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission ruled on several northwest Ohio establishments.
Credit: WTOL

OHIO, USA — The Ohio Liquor Control Commission held hearings for cases against liquor permit holders cited with violations related to Ohio's COVID-19 regulations, as well as other non-COVID related cases. Charges included engaging in various forms of improper conduct and disorderly activities, which encompass violating social distancing requirements, in violation of Ohio Department of Health orders.  

Here are the outcomes of hearing involving northwest Ohio bars and liquor-serving establishments:

PAPAS TAVERN: 1328 LIBERTY 1ST FL & PATIO TOLEDO, OH 43605 

  • Violation: On  or  about  Thursday,  December  31,  2020,  you,  your  agent(s),  and/or  employee(s)  knowingly and/or   willfully   allowed   and/or   engaged   in   improper   conduct,   to   wit:   recklessly   caused inconvenience,  annoyance,  or  alarm  to  another  by  creating  a  condition  that  presents  a  risk  of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities"). 
    • Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based  on  the  evidence  presented,  the  Commission  found  the  permit  holder  in  violation.  The  Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, April 19, 2021, but gave the permit holder  the  option  to  pay  a  financial  forfeiture  in  the  amount  of  $1,000  in  lieu  of  serving  the  suspension. 

RUMPUS ROOM BOWLING LANES: 2212 CONSAUL ST TOLEDO, OH 43605 

  • Violations: No.  1: On  or  about  Wednesday,  April  1,  2020,  your  permit  premises  were  not  in  a  sanitary  condition, to wit: ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES HELD OR OFFERED FOR SALE WERE NOT MAINTAINED  IN  A  POTABLE  CONDITION,  in  violation  of  Ohio  Admin.  Code  4301:1-1-17(J)("debris in a bottle"). 
  • No. 2: On or about Wednesday, April 1, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) failed to display your  permit  in  a  conspicuous  place  on  the  licensed  premises  and  produce  same  upon  request in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-  21 ("permit not posted").
  • No. 3: Dismiss at hearing 
    • Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to violations 1 and 2. Violation 3 was dismissed  upon  motion  of  the  Ohio  Attorney  General.  Based  on  the  evidence  presented,  the  Commission  found  the  permit  holder  in  violation.  The  Commission  issued  a  2-day  suspension  beginning  at  noon,  April  19,  2021,  but  gave  the  permit  holder  the  option  to  pay  a  financial  forfeiture in the amount of $200 in lieu of serving the suspension.

SNEAKY PETES: 5347 N DETROIT AVE TOLEDO, OH 43612 

  • Violation: On or about Saturday, January 9, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-  52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code,  in  and  upon  the  permit  premises  in  violation  of  Ohio  Administrative  Code  4301:1-1-  52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").
    • Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension  beginning  at  noon,  April  19,  2021,  but  gave  the  permit  holder  the  option  to  pay  a  financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.

VILLAGE PUB: 1450 N RAILROAD ST & PATIO MILLBURY, OH 43447 

  • Violations: No. 1: On or about Tuesday, April 28, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), knowingly and/or willfully permitted on-premises consumption in violation of Emergency Order 4301:1-1-13(A) of the Ohio Administrative Code in effect on the date of the violation. 
  • No. 2: On or about Tuesday, April 28, 2020, you and/or your agent(s) and/or employee(s), and/or your unidentified agent(s) and/or employee(s) did allow CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL NOT PURCHASED AT PREMISES, in violation of Section 4303.13 of the Ohio Revised Code.
  • No. 3: Dismiss at hearing. 
    • Outcome: At  the  hearing,  the  permit  holder  entered  a  denial  as  to  violations  1  and  2,  but  stipulated  to  the  facts. Violation 3 was dismissed upon motion of the Ohio Attorney General. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 2-day suspension  beginning  at  noon,  April  19,  2021,  but  gave  the  permit  holder  the  option  to  pay  a  financial forfeiture in the amount of $200 in lieu of serving the suspension.

FIRESIDE BRICK OVEN PIZZA: 331 S MAIN ST & PATIO FINDLAY, OH 45840 

  • Violation: On  or  about  Saturday,  July  18,  2020,  you,  your  agent(s),  and/or  your  employee(s)  knowingly  and/or   willfully   allowed   and/or   engaged   in   improper   conduct,   to   wit:   DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES,  in  and upon  the  permit  premises  in  violation  of  Ohio  Admin.  Code  4301:1-1-  52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").
    • Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 2-day suspension beginning at noon,  April  19,  2021,  but  gave  the  permit  holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $200 in lieu of serving the suspension.

OTAYS LAGOON SALOON PATIO & REC AREA & DOCK3131 W WAYNE ST & DETACHED COOLER PORT CLINTON, OH 43452 

  • Violation: On or about Saturday, January 2, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed  and/or  engaged  in  improper  conduct,  to  wit:  DISORDERLY  ACTIVITIES  as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-  52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code,  in  and  upon  the  permit  premises  in  violation  of  Ohio  Administrative  Code  4301:1-1-  52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").
    • Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based  on  the  evidence  presented,  the  Commission  found  the  permit  holder  in  violation.  The  Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, April 19, 2021, but gave the permit holder  the  option  to  pay  a  financial  forfeiture  in  the  amount  of  $2,500  in  lieu  of  serving  the  suspension.