OHIO, USA — The Ohio Liquor Control Commission held hearings for cases against liquor permit holders cited with violations related to Ohio's COVID-19 regulations, as well as other non-COVID related cases. Charges included engaging in various forms of improper conduct and disorderly activities, which encompass violating social distancing requirements, in violation of Ohio Department of Health orders.
Here are the outcomes of hearing involving northwest Ohio bars and liquor-serving establishments:
PAPAS TAVERN: 1328 LIBERTY 1ST FL & PATIO TOLEDO, OH 43605
- Violation: On or about Thursday, December 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").
- Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, April 19, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
RUMPUS ROOM BOWLING LANES: 2212 CONSAUL ST TOLEDO, OH 43605
- Violations: No. 1: On or about Wednesday, April 1, 2020, your permit premises were not in a sanitary condition, to wit: ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES HELD OR OFFERED FOR SALE WERE NOT MAINTAINED IN A POTABLE CONDITION, in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-17(J)("debris in a bottle").
- No. 2: On or about Wednesday, April 1, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) failed to display your permit in a conspicuous place on the licensed premises and produce same upon request in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1- 21 ("permit not posted").
- No. 3: Dismiss at hearing
- Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to violations 1 and 2. Violation 3 was dismissed upon motion of the Ohio Attorney General. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 2-day suspension beginning at noon, April 19, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $200 in lieu of serving the suspension.
SNEAKY PETES: 5347 N DETROIT AVE TOLEDO, OH 43612
- Violation: On or about Saturday, January 9, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, as defined in Rule 4301:1-1- 52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1- 52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").
- Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, April 19, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.
VILLAGE PUB: 1450 N RAILROAD ST & PATIO MILLBURY, OH 43447
- Violations: No. 1: On or about Tuesday, April 28, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), knowingly and/or willfully permitted on-premises consumption in violation of Emergency Order 4301:1-1-13(A) of the Ohio Administrative Code in effect on the date of the violation.
- No. 2: On or about Tuesday, April 28, 2020, you and/or your agent(s) and/or employee(s), and/or your unidentified agent(s) and/or employee(s) did allow CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL NOT PURCHASED AT PREMISES, in violation of Section 4303.13 of the Ohio Revised Code.
- No. 3: Dismiss at hearing.
- Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to violations 1 and 2, but stipulated to the facts. Violation 3 was dismissed upon motion of the Ohio Attorney General. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 2-day suspension beginning at noon, April 19, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $200 in lieu of serving the suspension.
FIRESIDE BRICK OVEN PIZZA: 331 S MAIN ST & PATIO FINDLAY, OH 45840
- Violation: On or about Saturday, July 18, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1- 52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").
- Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 2-day suspension beginning at noon, April 19, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $200 in lieu of serving the suspension.
OTAYS LAGOON SALOON PATIO & REC AREA & DOCK3131 W WAYNE ST & DETACHED COOLER PORT CLINTON, OH 43452
- Violation: On or about Saturday, January 2, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1- 52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1- 52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").
- Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, April 19, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $2,500 in lieu of serving the suspension.