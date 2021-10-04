Perrysburg DORA stalled as members work with city council to fix ordinance issues

Businesses that are part of the approved Perrysburg designated outdoor refreshment area are working with city council to fix the ordinance to allow them to open it.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — It's been seven months since Perrysburg City Council approved its designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA, allowing bar and restaurant customers to drink openly in certain places.

But with warm weather returning, it's still not active yet.

Inside the Five Brewery co-owner Chris Morris says because of the way Perrysburg wrote the ordinance.

"There were a few issues that make it sort of impossible for us to live up to that legislation," he said.

There were two requirements that were written into Perrysburg's ordinance that the businesses needed to meet.

"We were asked to set up a formal entity with all the DORA members, all the liquor license members and to insure the entire DORA district," he said.

The problem is both of those are not possible, according to Morris. There is no insurance policy in Ohio to cover a DORA district and he says liquor license holders are not allowed to join a group together legally.

He also added that Inside the Five is a manufacturer of alcohol and by law cannot enter into a mutual legal agreement with alcohol retailers, which in this case are the other restaurants.

City councilperson Barry VanHoozen says the legislation was based off other DORAs.

"They are not going to be able to do what we had asked," he admitted, "but we are going to make other provisions because the city wants DORA to happen in Perrysburg."

Morris says instead of the LLC, they are looking to set up a committee with all of the DORA members that will address any issues that may arise with the city or police.

Both Morris and VanHoozen believe the DORA will help the businesses this summer, especially with COVID-19.

"People like to wait outside," Morris said. "They don't want to be stuffed inside and we can't have people stuffed inside right now."

"People are ready to be outside," VanHoozen added, "and for those that want to participate in DORA, it will just enhance their enjoyment of downtown."

Morris is confident people will be able to use the DORA before summer.

VanHoozen says they hope to have amended legislation ready to vote on by the end of April.

Here's a statement from Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin on the progress:

Currently, there are more than 50 DORAS across Ohio and growing. Northwest Ohio has about a dozen.