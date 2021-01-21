Rite Aid expanding no-charge COVID-19 testing, now available to ages 4 and older

The free, drive-through self-swab nasal tests will be offered at an additional 60 locations, including in Ohio and Michigan, and the age requirement has been lowered

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Rite Aid has announced an additional 60 locations will now host no-charge COVID-19 testing and all sites, new and existing, will allow everyone ages four and older to receive the tests.

Individuals aged 4-18 can get tested with the consent of a parent or legal guardian, who must attend and supervise the test with a photo ID. Previously, Rite Aid's tests were limited to individuals 13 years of age and older.

The additional drive-through locations will open on Friday, Jan. 22, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The new testing sites will use self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, just like the existing locations. They will be available Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday an Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You do not have to be experiencing symptoms to utilize Rite Aid's testing.