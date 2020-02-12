Ohio reaches 15% positivity rate for COVID-19, joining 13 other states on its travel advisory list

The Ohio Department of Health said Ohioans should stay at home except for necessary trips.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Earlier this summer, Governor Mike DeWine announced a travel advisory for people coming into Ohio from other states with testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19.

The recommendation is that people self-quarantine for 14 days after coming to Ohio from one of those states. The list is being updated weekly.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this is the first week since April where Ohio’s positivity for COVID-19 has increased above 15%. "The state has seen record levels of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in the past week, and all Ohioans can help to limit the spread and impact of this virus. This includes recommendations to stay at home except for necessary trips for supplies, consistent mask-wearing when around others, and frequent hand washing," the ODH said in its announcement.

As of December 2, other states at 15% or higher are:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Utah

DeWine says people should self-quarantine at home in or a hotel. This applies to visitors as well as people who live in Ohio returning from vacation or business travel. The governor has said that that while the advisory isn't an order, it's recommended that it be followed.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported more than 7,800 new cases of coronavirus in a 24-hour period. 123 new deaths and 436 additonal hospitalizations were reported.

