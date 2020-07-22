Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issues travel advisory for those arriving from high-risk states

The advisory will apply to those arriving from states with positivity rates at 15 percent or higher.

With travel helping contribute to Ohio's recent surge of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Governor Mike DeWine has issued an advisory to attempt to slow the spread.

On Wednesday, DeWine announced that he has issued an advisory recommending that those arriving from high-risk states self-quarantining for 14 days. The advisory applies to states that currently possess a coronavirus positivity testing rate of at least 15 percent and individuals both visiting from other states and Ohioans who have traveled and are coming back home.

Currently, the advisory applies to nine states -- Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas -- as well as Puerto Rico.