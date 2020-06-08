Live updates: What we know after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — He has been the face of Ohio's fight against COVID-19. Now, Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for the virus and will quarantine at his home for the next 14 days.
2 p.m. The state of Ohio released the latest color-coded coronavirus map. It shows Cuyahoga, Medina and Erie counties all remain under a "Level 3" advisory. The state also reported 1,166 new cases for today.
1:54 p.m. Ohio Senator Rob Portman issued the following statement: “Jane and I were saddened to hear that Governor DeWine tested positive for COVID-19. We are hopeful that he will continue to have no symptoms and send our best wishes for a speedy recovery. I spoke with him yesterday about the ongoing COVID-19 response at the federal and state level and I’m certain he’ll continue to lead a strong and safe reopening of Ohio while following the proper protocols and quarantining at home in Cedarville. I hope everyone will support his recovery by continuing to do their part to slow the spread by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. I will continue to work closely with him to support our health care system, our schools, our local governments, our employers, and all Ohio families during the ongoing pandemic.”
1:41 p.m. President Donald Trump addressed the news that Gov. DeWine tested positive after landing at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. See President Trump's full statement HERE.
1:35 p.m. It's a question many are asking right now... How did Gov. DeWine contract the virus? Here's what his office is saying.
1:15 p.m. Reaction to the news came pouring in. You can see some of those reactions from Ohioans and political leaders HERE.
1:12 p.m. 3News spotted Lt. Gov. Jon Husted wearing a mask while waiting for President Trump's arrival at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. He was permitted to stay for the welcome after testing negative for COVID-19.
12:43 p.m. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley tweeted the following message: "Wishing @GovMikeDeWine good health and a quick recovery!"
The national media quickly picked up the story, too:
12:35 p.m. The following tweet was posted to Gov. DeWine's Twitter account, announcing he had tested positive:
12:26 p.m. Gov. DeWine's office issued a press release with the same message as in the tweet above: "Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. Governor DeWine tested positive. Governor DeWine has no symptoms at the present time."
Once he returns to Columbus, both he and his wife, Fran, will be tested again. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tested negative.