Social media, political leaders react to Gov. Mike DeWine testing positive for COVID-19

"The coronavirus is real and we all should remember no one is out of reach of its grasp."

CLEVELAND — In a shocking announcement, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine disclosed on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. DeWine says he took a test as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

DeWine's office says the governor has no symptoms of coronavirus at the present time. He is returning to Columbus and plans to quarantine at his home for the next 14 days.

Governor DeWine has tested positive for #COVID19. He has no symptoms at this time. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/WnkmoGxR2m — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 6, 2020

Reaction to the news was swift on social media, including from political leaders like Sen. Rob Portman, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes. Other elected officials and candidates for office weighed in as well.

From Sen. Rob Portman: “Jane and I were saddened to hear that Governor DeWine tested positive for COVID-19. We are hopeful that he will continue to have no symptoms and send our best wishes for a speedy recovery. I spoke with him yesterday about the ongoing COVID-19 response at the federal and state level and I’m certain he’ll continue to lead a strong and safe reopening of Ohio while following the proper protocols and quarantining at home in Cedarville. I hope everyone will support his recovery by continuing to do their part to slow the spread by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. I will continue to work closely with him to support our health care system, our schools, our local governments, our employers, and all Ohio families during the ongoing pandemic.”

Wishing @GovMikeDeWine good health and a quick recovery! — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 6, 2020

I’m sending thoughts and prayers to @GovMikeDeWine. Hopefully he remains asymptomatic and well. The coronavirus is real and we should all remember that no one is out of reach of its grasp. Take care Ohio. 💚#WearAMaskSaveALife pic.twitter.com/VNukRhBs7K — Emilia Sykes (@EmiliaSykesOH) August 6, 2020

Governor @GovMikeDeWine of Ohio has tested positive for COVID-19. 😞



Hugs and positive thoughts for you Governor Dewine. https://t.co/NJIgOWx2y6 — 🇺🇸 Alaina Shearer for Congress 2020 🇺🇸 OH-12 (@VoteAlaina2020) August 6, 2020

Wishing @GovMikeDeWine a full and quick recovery.#COVID19 doesn’t distinguish between political party. We are all vulnerable to this virus.



Stay safe, wear a mask, and keep your distance. https://t.co/GeeAfXWfXa — Joel Newby for Congress (@NewbyOH15) August 6, 2020

Ohio House Rep. Nino Vitale, a noted DeWine critic, added this post on his Facebook page. "While I certainly wish no ill will nor poor health on the governor, I think the question must be asked. Has he not been wearing his mask, or do masks not stop the spread," he asked.

Others also sent DeWine their well wishes, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and author Connie Schultz, the wife of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

Wishing my friend @GovMikeDeWine good health and a speedy recovery. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) August 6, 2020

This really saddens me. He’s been a solid leader. Hope @GovMikeDeWine is okay and has a quick and painless recovery. pic.twitter.com/mLb4oO6LQF — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) August 6, 2020