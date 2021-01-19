Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides new information on his team's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to address the public at 2 p.m. with new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHASE 1B KICKS OFF

The state's vaccination effort continues, as Tuesday marked the first day of Phase 1B in Ohio's distribution plan, with those 80 or older first on the list.

DeWine will likely provide an update on the progress made thus far on Day 1. Although some counties, like Lucas County, offered pre-registration, residents must still make an appointment and officially register in order to get their shot.

There is a tool available on the state's coronavirus website, that allows Ohioans to search for providers and schedule a time to receive their vaccine.

The goal is to continue vaccinating the state's oldest citizens this week, while lowering the age group by five years each week, making those 75 and older on deck for Jan. 25.

Also in Phase 1B are school staff, and those with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders. While a date for the latter has not yet been announced, school employees are expected to begin receiving their shots Feb. 1.

However, it should be noted, that a school must first sign a letter of intent, promising to try and return to in-person learning by March 1, to receive a vaccine for its workforce.

DeWine has acknowledged that the process will take some time. There are an estimated 2.2 million Ohioans in the Phase 1B group and there is still a shortage of the vaccine. For perspective, the state received 100,000 doses this week, but there are 425,000 people in the 80+ age range alone.

COVID-19 DATA UPDATE

DeWine will likely update the state on the latest coronavirus data reported daily by the Ohio Department of Health, including the number of new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions. The governor is also expected to provide an updated list of counties in order of those with the most cases per 100,000 people to the least.

DEATH OF OFFICER BRANDON STALKER

DeWine has already ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Lucas County and across Columbus in the wake of Toledo police officer Brandon Stalker's death.

Stalker was shot while in the line of duty during a standoff in central Toledo on Monday. He is the second officer in the city to lose his life while on the job in less than a year.

INAUGURATION DAY

DeWine authorized last week, sending additional members of the Ohio National Guard to the nation's capital for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.