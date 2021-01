All union members, their families, and retirees are eligible for free testing on Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Teamsters Local 20 is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing for all union members, their families, and retirees, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration is requested for an appointment. You can register here.

The appointments will take place at Teamsters Local 20 at 435 S. Hawley St.