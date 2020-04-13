OHIO, USA —

Monday

New numbers

As of Monday, there were 6,881 confirmed cases and 94 probably cases, making 6,975 total cases of coronavirus in Ohio. Of those cases, there have been 2,033 hospitalizations. There have also been 264 confirmed and 6 presumptive deaths, making 274 total in the state of Ohio.

The age range is less than one year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 54. The cases so far have been 52% female and 48% male.

Cases are now in 86 of 88 Ohio counties.

To date, 65,112 tests have been completed in the state.

Dr. Amy Acton said Monday that the good news is, the curve's peak is staying flat.

When will we open back up?

Protesters were heard once again outside the statehouse during DeWine's Monday presser. There were groups of people with bullhorns and signs that read: "Show me the data."

Protesters have voiced frustration with the ongoing stay-at-home order and business closures.

"Part of what has to happen before we really go back, is people have to have confidence they can go out," DeWine said.

This is an area, throughout this, DeWine said he has tried to get the best advice he could. Dr. Acton started filling DeWine in back in January. They put together a group of doctors and a group of business leaders to advise them as they work to come up with a plan to get things back to "normal."

DeWine said the path to reopen is a "work in progress." He called it an Ohio plan, but said he believed the Trump administration would be supportive.

He said we need to do this in a way that is rational and will help us prepare for a potential second wave of the virus.

Nursing homes

The governor signed an order requiring long-term care facilities notify families if a resident or a staff member becomes infected with coronavirus within 24 hours.

They will also be providing a list of long-term care facilities where a resident or staff member tests positive. That list will be provided on the Ohio Department of Health website when it has been completed.

DeWine said if you are thinking about moving into or sending a loved one into a nursing home, you have every right to know what the situation is there.

Testing in the private sector

A number of companies have begun to purchase antibody testing for staff and - in some instances - customers. DeWine cautioned that companies make sure that what they are purchasing is approved by the FDA. Without that approval, there is no way of knowing if that testing will be valid.

Companies should ask for a letter of authorization from the FDA on their antibody testing kit.

Prisons

The National Guard is still at the federal facility at Elkton to help as they combat the spread of coronavirus.

Testing has begun at the facility in Pickaway. National Guard members will also be heading to Pickaway, as more than a dozen health workers are now out sick.

Their role will be in triage support, taking temperatures and helping with non-coronavirus cases.

Additionally, an inmate at the Pickaway facility has died. DeWine confirmed that this inmate did have underlying conditions. This inmate had tested positive for the virus, marking the first COVID-related death of an Ohio prisoner.

DeWine said they will continue to look at what prisoners can be release under the Emergency Release provision.

"Strive for Five" challenge

Ohio Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services director Lori Criss is asking everyone to reach out to five people over the next 30 days during a time where we have to stay home and stay safe.

By encouraging people to reach out, it decreases feelings of isolation and those personal connections reduce stress and anxiety.

Liquor stores

In compliance with ODH orders and to reduce the spread of coronavirus, in person sale of liquor will be prohibited to anyone who does not have an Ohio license in the following counties:

Ashtabula

Trumbull

Mahoning

Jefferson

Belmont

Columbiana

Sale of liquor in those counties will be restricted to those in the state of Ohio.

The governor received complaints about people in this area coming across from Pennsylvania, as the state closed its liquor stores. The move has pushed people into Ohio counties.

A person with a valid license from outside of the state must have provide proof that they reside in Ohio, like a piece of mail, to purchase liquor in those counties.

The governor will continue to monitor this situation.

Food banks

DeWine signed an executive order giving $5 million in emergency funding to support Ohio's 12 "Feeding America" food banks and statewide hunger relief efforts.

This will help food banks from running out of food and supplies for families in need.

Additionally, $1 million is earmarked in this fund for the agricultural clearance program. The Ohio Association of Food Banks will purchase local commodities, like milk, to give to food banks.

The move is an effort to help people, like dairy farmers, who have found hardship amid the coronavirus. This should help connect the resources they've been developing with the people who need them.

Also within this order is funding to help homeless shelters so they can purchase cleaning supplies and provide a safe and sanitary environment.

Unemployment

In the coming days, Lt. Jon Husted said he would provide a list of actions they are taking to identify ways to give people more certainty and better customer service as they apply for unemployment benefits.

Husted said the additional $600 for those who receive unemployment benefits through the CARES Act should be ready to go by the end of next week.

As of Monday, there were still a number of employers with a need there are over 40,000 jobs now posted on coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch.

Voting

Two weeks from Monday is when you need to have your absentee ballot postmarked, which is the day before the new election day.

Voteohio.gov is where you can go to request your absentee ballot. Once you request your absentee ballot, you can go back to the website to track that ballot to make sure it was received and to ensure it was counted.

There is no in-person voting in Ohio for the 2020 primary election.

Sunday

New numbers

As of Sunday, there were 6,518 confirmed coronavirus cases and 86 probable cases in the state of Ohio, for a total of 6,604 cases.

With the expanded CDC case definition, 253 people have died due to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 248 were confirmed by a lab test to be from COVID-19 and are being called "probable" deaths from the coronavirus.

The number of patients hospitalized due to coronavirus was 1,948. From those, 595 were in the ICU.

Data of all counties as reported by the Ohio Department of Health can be found here: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard

