PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio — The Putnam County Health Departed reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The health department said a woman in her 50s who is a resident of the county, tested positive for the virus.

No personal information about the case will be released in order to protect the individual's privacy, the health department said.

The health department is working to notify any close contacts of the resident who would require testing or monitoring of COVID-19 symptoms.

"With confirmed cases of COVID-19 being reported in counties around us and throughout most of Ohio, we are not surprised with the notification of our first case," said Kim Rienman, Putnam County Health Department's Health Commissioner. "I ask that all of our residents continue to follow social distancing measures and proven methods to remain healthy."

