One day after announcing the state would begin the process of reopening its economy on May 1, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shared some details on how some businesses might change.

While DeWine said the state is committed to getting back to work amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he also said it must continue to protect customers and employees alike. In order to do so, DeWine said that the following measures will likely be taken at places of business when appropriate:

Six feet distancing norm. More distancing is better.

Employees wearing masks.

Barriers where barriers are appropriate.

Surfaced sanitized and cleaned frequently.

Employees wearing gloves.

Ample opportunity for employees to wash hands.

Staggered arrivals

Staggered lunch breaks.

Employees who can work from home will work from home.

Checking of employee temperatures upon arrival.

Limit to number of people allowed in stores and businesses.

"This virus will be out there, so our life has to be guided by that," DeWine said.

Both DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted said that more details will be available in the days and weeks to come.

As of Friday, Ohio has had 9,107 positive coronavirus cases, including 2,424 hospitalizations, 740 ICU admissions and 418 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of Ohio's first positive coronavirus case on March 9, DeWine has put a number of measures in place to encourage physical distancing, including a stay-at-home order since March 23.

