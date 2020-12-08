Northwest State Community College reports bump in fall enrolment

An increase in first-time students helped the school reach its fall enrollment goal early.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — We're getting closer and closer to when local colleges and school districts will welcome students back to class.

Northwest State Community College near Archbold has been open all summer. But will soon go from hosting 40 to 100 people a day to 500 to 600 people an hour.

The change will stress test the college's health and safety standards.

Only two building entrances will be open, and everyone entering will get their temperatures scanned. Then, they will have to check-in by answering a health questionnaire.

Additionally, classes will be socially distanced, with mandatory use of masks at all times.

"Anything from move to a larger room and separate out the chairs more, to or have people come on different days so a class might meet half and half," NWSCC president Michael Thomson said.

School officials say it hit its fall enrollment goal early, with a tick up in first-time students.

And there's been an increase in jobs and skills trades programs, which according to Thomson, is normal during a period of layoffs in area businesses.

"When that happens in the economy, community colleges pick up that slack. So, we help people find a decent job. So, our six-month and one-year program see a tick up, so people can get back into the economy and get back to a family wage,' he said.