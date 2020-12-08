Four County Career Center plans to welcome 950+ students back to in-person learning

With jobs skill training a hands-on experience, school leaders believe the larger technical labs can allow their students to remain in person as long as possible.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Northwest Ohio schools are preparing to host students this fall, whether it be in-person, remotely or something in between.

But what about career centers that require a hands-on experience?

The staff members of Four County Career Center in Archbold are making their final preparations to begin hosting around 950 students on campus next week.

Superintendent Tim Meister said that while many school districts seem to be releasing updated return-to-school plans almost weekly, his administration held off until they were closer to the school year and had more definitive guidance from the state.

"So, we came out with a plan at the end of July because we wanted one plan that we didn't have to tweak or change with major differences, but simple small ones so our staff, our parents, and our kids weren't confused and knew what was coming down," Four County superintendent Tim Meister said.

The plan is to host all students in person, five days a week.

Where applicable, seating in classrooms will be spread out, masks are mandatory at all times unless eating meals, and the school has stocked up on plenty of hand sanitizer.

Though they do have a plan to go fully remote if mandated, Meister said they fully intend to hold courses in person as often as possible.

"In our business, at some point, your automotive technology student has to put his hands on an engine, your health career students have to learn to draw blood from a real human being, and I could go on and on. But, if we have to go to a remote learning plan, we have a good one in place, and we'll make best with what we have to do at that time," Meister said.