Sylvania City Schools board meeting tonight to discuss back-to-school plans | Link to watch meeting is in story

Demonstrators who are asking for all in-person classes and for fall sports to be held are picketing peacefully outside the district's administration offices.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania City Schools Board of Education is hosting a meeting Monday at 4:45 p.m. discuss how students will start their school year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the evening meeting, demonstrators who are lobbying for all in-person classes planned a peaceful picket outside the administration offices on Holland Sylvania Road.

Organizers said the demonstration intends to show a unified message that kids should return to class and should also be allowed to play sports. Children were invited and encouraged at the demonstration and organizers also said they'd be following social distancing guidelines and would be wearing masks.

Multiple students, athletes and parents at the demonstration said one of the biggest things they want is to be interacting in person again. They say the end of last year with virtual learning was very hard and that they believe the quality of their education suffers when it’s not in person. They also are worried about the student’s well being if they don’t have outlets like sports.

During the public participation section of the meeting, Sylvania resident Christine Lehman, a Northview sports booster member said, "I am 100% in support of the sports season. I do believe that the kids need this, now more than ever. Our kids want to be part of our community. My boys have greatly benefited from their time and effort into the sports programs that have been offered. ... Please reconsider allowing the sport season to continue. These kids can and will adapt."

ATHLETICS UNDER COVID

Jim Huss, Southview High School Athletic Director and Chris Irwin, Northview High School Athletic Director, addressed the board about athletics in the age of COVID-19.

"I trust that what you're going to do is in the best interest of student-athletes," said Huss.

Huss touched on the safety used during summer practices, current practices and the pros and cons to having a fall sports season.

Among the safety precautions, Huss said athletes undergo pre-workout screenings and any athlete with an abnormal temperature is not allowed to practice, athletes bring their own water bottles, locker rooms remain closed, no visitors can be at practices and there are additional hand sanitizer dispensers and an enhanced cleaning routine in place. Coaches and athletes also sign a waiver or liability.

Irwin said that it's evident that student-athletes want a season, showing video of the Northview girls volleyball team whose members wear masks even during practices.

The cons to having a season, Irwin said are:

Potential for contracting the virus

Optics - contradicts the remote learning model; 50% of the community will not be on board

Potential increased expenses - custodial, transportation, supplies

Decreased revenue impacting athletic budgets

The pros to having a fall season, Irwin said are:

Education-based athletics (extension of a classroom); teamwork, time management, socialization, relational, etc.

Controlled environment (such as the last 10 weeks)

Physical and mental health

Keeping the students/athletes in Sylvania

Athletics is a choice

The athletics directors said that in the course of summer workouts and training, they've had six COVID-positive athletes and 39 quarantined; two COVID-positive coaches and two quarantined; seven COVID-positive immediate family members of athletes; and three athletic teams were shut down for 14 days.

Irwin said that he is awaiting word from Gov. Mike DeWine regarding sports for more guidance. DeWine speaks Tuesday at 2 p.m. and is expected to address the issue.

Board members said they'd have a statement after the meeting and they are also awaiting the statement from DeWine. They noted that the health department is also revisiting its stance.

During the meeting, board members said that practices will continue and non-contact sports will continue.

FRIDAY'S REMOTE-LEARNING ANNOUNCEMENT

The district announced Friday it would start the school year using remote learning as opposed to its original plan of a hybrid system that would have students in the classroom some days and learning from home other days.

The announcement came after the Lucas County Board of Health recommended that schools in the county start the academic year remotely as well as push fall sports to Oct. 1 in light of the pandemic.

Lucas County remains on the Red Alert Level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, meaning there is very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus in the county.

Lucas County first went to the Red Alert Level 3 on July 16 and has been there since.

You can check the items on the agenda here and watch the meeting on YouTube: