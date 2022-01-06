Lucas County Rec Center to become COVID testing site starting Friday

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, ProMedica and Mercy Health are teaming up to provide PCR tests to the public.

MAUMEE, Ohio — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the state, a mass testing site will soon be up and running to serve northwest Ohio.

The Lucas County Recreation Center in Maumee is booking appointments for this Friday. These appointments are required to receive a test and can be booked here.

Appointments will be available between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, and continue Sunday through next Friday, Jan. 14. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, ProMedica and Mercy Health teamed up to establish the testing site.

Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski explained the procedure for scheduling a test and receiving results:

Book an appointment on lucascountyhealth.com

An email address is needed to make an appointment

Complete registration form, open confirmation email and click the MAKO link

The MAKO patient registration form must be completed

You will be emailed a QR code for your booking ID

Once registered for the PCR test, you will receive an email with additional info to finalize your appointment

You will receive emails and a text reminder prior to the appointment

If you're completing the registration for someone else, be sure to use their information not yours

Testing is for people 2 years old and up

An ID is required

Masks must be worn inside testing site

Results will be available within 72 hours in an email from MAKO