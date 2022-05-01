Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has a message for schools amid COVID surge: Mandate masks

CLEVELAND — With some districts adjusting their COVID safety protocols in response to the latest surge of new cases, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has a message for school leaders across the state.
“If we want our kids to stay in school, the most important thing we can do is have them vaccinated and to have the schools mandate masking,” Gov. DeWine told 3News’ Maureen Kyle in a one-on-one interview Wednesday morning.
He also urged parents to take action.
“The most important thing parents can do is have their child vaccinated,” he said.
Before students returned from their holiday break, Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon announced all classes were returning to remote learning for the first week of January. Maple Heights City Schools are also remote this week with Lorain delaying their return to the classroom by one week.
Other districts, meanwhile have decided to reimplement their mask mandates -- including Avon Lake, Garfield Heights, Brooklyn, Mayfield Heights, North Royalton, Revere and more. See our list of how districts are responding to the COVID surge HERE.
