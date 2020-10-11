Lenawee County expands free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

A shift to the highest COVID-19 risk level "E" has led the Lenawee County Health Department to offer no-cost testing by appointment only beginning Nov. 14.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich — Lenawee County is now listed among the highest risk level in Michigan for COVID-19. The increased risk of spread has led the Lenawee County Health Department to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing, by appointment only.

Anyone can be tested, with or without symptoms and without the need of a doctor's order. The Lenawee County Health Department encourages all residents to get tested if they do have symptoms or may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the health department, the percentage of positive tests in the community increased rom 4.6% on Oct. 30 to 8.5% on Nov. 5. The 7-day average of new daily cases per million rose from 169.7 on Oct. 30 to 203.1 on Nov. 5.

Nearly 100 new cases in three days were reported on Nov. 9.

Testing will be offered at no cost beginning on Saturday, Nov. 14. Tests can be scheduled online here. Insurance is not required.

Testing will take place on Nov. 14, 16 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City of Adrian/Lenawee County Transportation Garage located at 377 Logan Street in Adrian.