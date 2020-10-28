Adrian High School switches to remote learning until Nov. 12 after positive COVID-19 case reported

Superintendent Bob Behnke announced the decision to move Adrian H.S. students to remote learning after contact tracing determined several close connections.

ADRIAN, Mich. — A COVID-19 positive case of a student at Adrian High School has resulted in a switch to remote learning through Nov. 11.

In a letter sent to families today, Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Bob Behnke announced the positive case.

Contact tracing revealed a number of close connections between the cases. As a result and in cooperation with the Lenawee County Health Department, Superintendent Behnke made the decision to move all Adrian High School students to remote learning effective Thursday, Oct. 28 and continuing through Nov. 11.

“As I stated earlier this week, it is CRITICAL and VITAL that we follow public health guidelines and expectations both in and out of school for students, staff, and our family members to prevent further community spread that could impact in-person instruction,” Behnke writes. “We anticipate returning to school on November 12th, but I caution that we will only return if and when we are able to reduce and control the number of cases and determine that there has not been more spread at AHS.”

Further information on instruction plans will be communicated by Principal Mike Perez.

Students in other buildings will remain learning in-person as there is no indication of potential spread to other students outside of the high school.

The switch to remote learning comes on the heels of two other positive cases at Adrian High School, reported on Oct. 22 and Oct. 25.

On Oct. 25, 12 students were identified as close contacts to the positive case and were switched to remote learning.

According to Behnke, seven total known cases have been reported in Adrian Public Schools district grades K-12 with one case at APS Head Start. Current active cases are three at Adrian High School and one at Springbrook Middle School.