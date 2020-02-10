Tecumseh High School closes after contact tracing determines 100+ possible student, staff quarantines

The decision was made following a positive case of COVID-19. Lenawee Health Department expects 2 or more cases soon, contact tracing anticipating 100+ to quarantine.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Another school in the Tecumseh school district is set to close due to COVID-19.

This time, Tecumseh High School will close and switch to fully remote learning with over one hundred anticipated to quarantine after a positive case of COVID-19 was reported.

In an email sent to families today providing further instructions, Tecumseh Public Schools said they had worked with the Lenawee Health Department to utilize contact tracing following the positive case. The health department also anticipates at least two more positive tests soon.

Contact tracing determined over one hundred individuals, including “several” teachers, are expected to require quarantine for two weeks to monitor symptoms.

Those who have not been contacted to quarantine will be allowed into the high school after 10 a.m. on Friday to retrieve any needed items. The tentative return to building date is Tuesday, Oct. 13.

All students will begin their normal distance learning format on Monday, Oct. 5.

Decisions regarding athletic teams will be made in the morning and will be communicated to students by their head coaches.

All other Tecumseh Public Schools buildings and bussing will continue as normal, with the exception of Tecumseh West, which remains closed until Oct. 6 after a positive case was reported on Friday. That case required over 50 to quarantine.

Families of students who will require quarantine have been contacted by the district, with more details to follow through the district alert system as they become available.

