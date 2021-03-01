Lagoon Saloon in Port Clinton cited for 3rd time for violating coronavirus health orders

The Lagoon Saloon had been previously cited on Sept. 26 and Nov. 7. The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and the bar may lose its liquor permit

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited the Lagoon Saloon in Port Clinton Saturday night and cited the bar for violating Ohio Department of Health's orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Lagoon Saloon received a citation for disorderly activity. Agents arrived at the bar after the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office received a complaint that the location was overcrowded, according to the OIU.

OIU agents arrived at the bar at 8 p.m. and said there were about 40 customers inside, most not wearing masks. Agents added patrons were standing while drinking; some people were seated at the bar, but others stood behind them, waiting to order.

The bar was cited twice before for disorderly conduct and after-hours sale on Sept. 26 and Nov. 7.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and the bar may lose its liquor permit.

Two other Ohio bars were cited for the following violations:

Carney’s Bar, Cleveland, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and for hindering or obstruction inspection. At 10:40 p.m., agents arrived at the establishment and observed six to eight people inside with patrons consuming alcoholic beverages. Agents observed the bar staff attempt to quickly dispose of the alcoholic beverages as agents attempted to enter the premises. Only after the beverages were disposed of did the permit holder allow entry. This establishment was previously cited on October 30 for improper conduct – disorderly activity and after hours sale – Rule 80.

ROMAV LLC., known as Joey’s Roadhouse, Cincinnati (Springfield Township), received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. At 10 p.m., agents observed the bar’s exterior lighting turned off, windows closed, and doors locked, however bar staff continued to allow several people to enter. Agents and officers from Springfield Township Police Department entered the location at 10:30 p.m. and observed approximately 30 patrons consuming alcohol in a manner consistent with normal business hours.